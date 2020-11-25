Real-time PCR Aspergillus detection

Biotecon Diagnostics has launched a sensitive, rapid and easy to use lyophilised test kit - the foodproof Aspergillus Detection LyoKit. Within two days (including enrichment), the multiplex assay independently identifies four species of pathogenic Aspergillus - A. flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger, and A. terreus — in a range of cannabis sample backgrounds and using just one PCR reaction.

“With increased cannabis legalisation across the USA and in other countries for medicinal and recreational purposes, cannabis products are quickly becoming readily available to vast numbers of consumers. Just like in the food and beverage industry, producers have to adhere to regulatory requirements for testing to ensure their products are safe for consumption. Microbial contamination, either due to poor plant growth conditions or substandard hygiene practices can threaten cannabis products at any stage: from cultivation and production to dispatch and consumption. The main microbial contaminants for cannabis testing, which our portfolio offers, includes Salmonella, STEC and Enterobacteriaceae, as well as pathogenic species of Aspergillus,” said D. Kornelia Berghof-Jäger, CEO of Biotecon Diagnostics.

“Aspergillus testing in cannabis is of particular importance as some species such as A. niger, A. fumigatus and A. flavus can produce mycotoxins. These toxins can pose serious health problems, especially for immunocompromised individuals, who may consequently suffer from inhalational allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis. With the lack of rapid tests for microbial testing of cannabis in general, and the urgent need for Aspergillus testing in particular, we are pleased to introduce our reliable and rapid kit to the market now. It was designed to completely meet all specifications of the AOAC SMPR for the detection of Aspergillus in cannabis and cannabis-infused products,” continued Berghof-Jäger.