Real-time molecular analysis

Sartorius has launched the new high-performance Octet R series of systems, the latest improvement in the company’s line of label-free analytical products. With three different models to choose from, users can strike the right balance between throughput needs and budget. Budget-sensitive users will enjoy the possibility of field upgradeability; the Octet R2 and Octet R4 can be upgraded to an Octet R4 or Octet R8, respectively, within a single service visit to achieve higher throughput. All three systems accommodate a wide range of applications and sample types required in the biologics development workflow.

The Octet R series leverages the company's Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) technology, which uses optical biosensors to measure molecular interactions in parallel, without the use of detection agents. All instruments offer an advanced, fast, robust, and fluidics-free approach for kinetic characterization of antibody, protein, and small-molecule binding interactions. These systems enable direct detection of specific proteins and other biomolecules — even in complex mixtures and unpurified samples like cell culture supernatants and lysates.

“Users of label-free applications in academia and at start-up biotech companies have historically been stuck between choosing to pay a premium for capacity they will never use or to settle for a lower-performance entry level system,” said Payal Khandelwal, Head of Product Management, Protein Analysis, at Sartorius. “The Octet R series is ideal for academic start-up and low volume labs that are looking for affordable, high quality, label-free capabilities without compromising on assay sensitivity. Plus, the flexibility to upgrade when throughput demands increase protects and futureproofs their investment.”

The aggressive pace of scientific advancements and breakthroughs demands that labs around the globe produce high quality, reproducible data with limited budgets and short timelines. Octet BLI instruments have served such needs for over a decade, by providing fluidics-free, low maintenance and sensitive systems. These systems increase lab productivity, reduce cost, and shorten experimental timelines.

“Octet BLI has been an essential tool for customers developing novel drugs, therapeutics and biosimilars, providing more efficient and flexible assays for biomolecular interaction analysis,” commented Payal. “We listened to our customers and are excited to launch the new Octet R series of instruments with enhanced scalable throughput, assay and sample versatility. Our goal is to deliver innovative products that continually offer higher data quality to improve the outcomes of life science research and development projects.”