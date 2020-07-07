Ready-to-use SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein products

AMSBIO has launched a range of ready-to-use SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein coupled magnetic beads that combine convenience, minimum non-specific binding and developed operational protocols saving you time and hassle.

Developed for immunocapture, cell stimulating, biopanning and flow cytometry applications these new products use biotinylated SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein pre-coupled to streptavidin conjugated magnetic beads, which can capture the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody or ACE2 protein from cell or serum sample. Because Streptavidin has an extraordinarily high affinity for biotin with a dissociation constant (Kd) on the order of 10-14 mol/L, the biotinylated protein can bind to the magnetic beads irreversibly.

The complex may be removed from the solution manually using a magnetic separator. The bound SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins can then be dissociated from the magnetic beads using an elution buffer. All magnetic bead products from AMSBIO are of uniform size, narrow size distribution with large surface area and unique surface coating, which delivers industry-leading performance and highly reproducible results. AMSBIO also offers a Custom Magnetic Beads service to provide you with the best possible tools for your specific research project.

AMSBIO has also introduced new SARS-CoV2 Spike S1 protein-coated and SARS-CoV2 Spike protein RBD-Coated microplates optimised for ELISA Assay and Biopannning. These assay kits employ a standard Indirect-ELISA format which provide a rapid quantification of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies or ACE-2 protein in serum by binding to Spike protein S1. Key advantages of these new plates include time saving (pre-coated and blocked), flexible experimental design (detachable 8-well strips) and that they are proven to eliminate problems associated with denaturing of the protein component of a conjugate upon binding. These new coated plates are ideal for binding anti-SARS2-CoV-2 antibodies or ACE2 protein that typically exhibit poor binding to polystyrene.

With infections spread globally, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic outbreak by the World Health Organization on 11 March 2020. The development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics is vital for the ongoing control of the outbreak. AMSBIO provide an ever-expanding collection of tools for SARS-CoV-2 and Coronavirus research, including recombinant proteins, antibodies, inhibitor screening kits, and other assay kits.