Ready-to-use custom oligo pools

Continuing its mission to advance biological research worldwide, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched oPools Oligo Pools – ready-to-use pools of high quality DNA oligonucleotides (oligos) up to 350 nucleotides in length.

Pooled oligos are widely used in high-throughput workflows in synthetic biology, diagnostic development, and drug discovery. For optimum performance, such pools must be uniformly comprised of full-length oligos of the highest possible fidelity (oligos of correct sequence and length). IDT’s manufacturing platform produces long oligos more accurately, rapidly, and reliably than any other DNA synthesis platform, enabling timely delivery of the highest fidelity and most uniform oligonucleotide pools available. oPools' low error rate of less than 1 in 2,000 nucleotides, coupled with high per oligo yields, allow researchers to proceed immediately and confidently into their downstream workflows for projects including CRISPR library construction, protein screening, and gene assembly. For synthetic biologists, quick access to affordable, high-quality oligo pools that can go directly into their pipeline without the hands-on time required for PCR amplification allows for faster and more impactful “Design, Build, Test” cycles so critical to discovery.

Early adopters of the product offering have benefitted from the high-quality oPools for their applications, including ArcherDX, a molecular technology company dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that advance personalised genomic medicine. Josh Stahl, Chief Scientific Officer of ArcherDX, commented, “ArcherDX evaluated several comparable product offerings from array-based providers, and the oPools from IDT were the best solution available to deliver the performance, speed, and ease-of-use necessary to meet our exacting requirements.”