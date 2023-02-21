Testa Analytical Solutions has expanded the capabilities of its rapid scanning UV Detector with a new flow cell designed for high temperature operation.

The rugged flow cell employs fibre optic connections to the rapid scanning UV detector to enable it to be safely positioned up to 1m way from the high temperature process being monitored. This high-performance UV monitor was originally developed to operate in the heated sample compartment of a high temperature Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC/SEC) system at temperatures up to 210°C.

The remote flow cell is available in different configurations to enable UV monitoring of analytical to preparative scale processes. This innovative device enables highly accurate remote UV measurements to be made on high temperature process samples that would make direct spectroscopic measurements almost impossible.