Rapid, reproducible cooling of lab samples

Asynt has launched FroSyn - an innovative fluid-free cooling plate that enables rapid cooling of samples in vials or round bottom flasks (up to 500mL) to below -60°C.

Designed in conjunction with temperature control specialist, Julabo, FroSyn represents a next generation sustainable alternative to using traditional ice and dry ice (CO2) cooling baths.

Active temperature control, via a Pt100 sensor positioned in the insulated base plate, allows the user to set a defined plate temperature (down to -70°C) and prevents temperature fluctuations over time. This innovative approach to sample cooling results in excellent reproducibility and improved reaction control. Unlike dry ice cooling baths that require constant attention, the stable and controlled sub-ambient performance of the FroSyn means that even overnight reactions can be performed with complete confidence.

Specialist insulation around the cooling probe and plate improves performance, keeps the apparatus ice-free and helps eliminate the possibility of operator cold burns during operation. Positioning of the unit on top of a conventional magnetic stirrer plate allows for efficient sample mixing during cooled experiments.

The FroSyn can be used with either a set of standard insets for round bottom flasks from 50mL to 500mL, or with custom manufactured reaction vial holding plates. The use of either weights and seals for the flask inserts, or an inerting dome with the vial plates prevents the formation of ice on the glassware. Other custom cooling accessories are also available to complement different applications, for example a four-position holding module for battery research and development.