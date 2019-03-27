subscribe
 

Spectroscopy

Rapid determination of surface colour, texture, shape and size

27th March 2019


Analytik's latest multispectral imaging and automated visual measurement system, the VideometerLab 4, is designed for fast and accurate determination of surface colour, texture, shape, size and chemical composition.

The easy-to-use instrument provides a rapid assessment of uniform and non-homogeneous samples by combining information on all of the above parameters automatically in just a few seconds, requiring no sample preparation and leaving the sample intact. A new Autofeeder option allows pre-built calibration models to be loaded and applied to larger sample sets for automated analysis.

Traditionally, non-destructive investigation of materials with non-uniform colour and texture can be difficult, tedious and expensive. Conventional techniques such as NIR spectroscopy only measure a single point or average over a fixed area and do not give an objective overall assessment of visual quality.

Studies show that VideometerLab 4 is as accurate as a test panel with significantly higher repeatability, removing subjective judgement. Specific areas of special interest such as shape, size or texture can be studied automatically.

Drawing upon customer feedback the VideometerLab 4 is the latest version of this popular vision-based lab analyser. The system integrates illumination, camera, and computer technology with advanced digital image analysis and statistics to provide a rapid assessment of uniform and non-homogeneous samples.

Using strobed LED technology VideometerLab 4 combines measurements at up to 20 different wavelengths into a single high-resolution multispectral image. Every pixel in the image is a spectrum and the system can include wavelengths outside the range detected by traditional RGB technology.

 





