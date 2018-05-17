Range of haemostasis solutions launched

Horiba UK Medical has announced a significant development of its in vitro diagnostics product offering with the launch of its new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents. Marking a milestone in its new product development programme, the Yumizen G range extends Horiba Medical’s haematology portfolio into the complementary field of haemostasis, a new discipline for the company. has announced a significant development of its in vitro diagnostics product offering with the launch of its new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents. Marking a milestone in its new product development programme, the Yumizen G range extends Horiba Medical’s haematology portfolio into the complementary field of haemostasis, a new discipline for the company.

The new Yumizen G systems are user friendly, efficient and secure. In combination with specifically developed and optimized ready-to-use reagents, Yumizen G provides a high quality and cost-effective range of haemostasis solutions that will fit any laboratory size or requirement.

The range includes:

• Yumizen G100 INR, the smallest analyser of the range, ideal for point of care laboratories to monitor oral anticoagulants

• Yumizen G200 & Yumizen G400 compact semi-automatic devices designed to enable small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests

• Yumizen G800 automatic benchtop coagulation analyser for laboratories with mid-size workloads

• Yumizen G1550 fully-automated, high capacity analyser for managing the coagulation diagnostics and monitoring requirements of clinical laboratories with mid- to high-workloads

Commenting on the launch of this comprehensive new coagulation analysis offering, Cleve Wright, Director, Horiba Medical UK said, “By leveraging our extensive expertise in the haematology field, we have broadened our scope in blood disease analysis into a complementary discipline. This means that we are now able to offer customers a dedicated and specific blood analysis solution to suit any laboratory. We will be further building on our new haemostasis product range in the very near future.”