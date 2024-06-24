Range of anti-biotherapeutic antibodies extended

Life-science research company Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched four new anti-idiotypic antibodies to the following drugs: atezolizumab (Lemtrada), avelumab (Bavencio), obinutuzumab (Gazyvaro), and ocrelizumab (Ocrevus), extending its range of anti-biotherapeutic antibodies. The company also introduced its anti-monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) biotherapeutic antibody range for bioanalysis.



Bio-Rad’s range of ready-made anti-biotherapeutic antibodies enables the development of robust and reliable bioanalytical assays against marketed biologic drugs. The new anti-idiotypic antibodies are suitable for pharmacokinetic (PK) and antidrug-antibody assays for atezolizumab, avelumab, obinutuzumab, and ocrelizumab, enabling therapeutic drug monitoring for innovator and biosimilar products.

The anti-MMAE antibody range supports bioanalysis of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) carrying MMAE as payload. MMAE is a potent antimitotic agent that inhibits cell division. Owing to its toxicity, MMAE is not used as a drug itself, but instead forms the payload component of ADCs. Bio-Rad’s new anti-MMAE biotherapeutic antibodies enable the development of sensitive assays for both ADCs incorporating the toxin, or the toxin itself.



“Bio-Rad’s extensive range of anti-biotherapeutic antibodies offers an effective solution to drug-specific bioanalytical assay development, enabling design of selective, sensitive, and reliable PK and ADA assays,” said John Cardone, marketing manager, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad. “Introduction of the new drug-specific and MMAE anti-biotherapeutic antibodies further expands the utility of our market-leading portfolio of over 200 anti-idiotypic antibodies, providing our customers with new and innovative bioanalysis tools to accelerate antibody drug discovery.”



