Microscopy & Imaging

Raman imaging tech now has UK representation

8th January 2019


Elliot Scientific has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with WITec, of Ulm in Germany, to distribute its range of award-winning Raman imaging instruments.
 
WITec is a leading manufacturer of high-quality micro- and nano-analytical imaging equipment featuring confocal Raman microscopy, atomic force microscopy (AFM) and scanning near-field optical microscopy (SNOM) techniques for the geoscience researcher, forensic scientist, pharmaceutical lab technician, semiconductor manufacturer, and food and drinks technologist.
 
The WITec product line of high-resolution SNOM, AFM and confocal Raman imaging solutions will be the responsibility of Elliot Scientific’s Managing Director Dr. Adrian Knowles. He is a qualified chemist and is well known within the spectroscopy community, especially within the field of Raman spectroscopy. His knowledge encompasses a wide range of technologies that include CCD cameras, fibre-optics, microscopy systems, Raman spectrometers and fluorimeters. His broad market visibility has been fundamental in the success and growth of several photonics and spectroscopy companies during his 20 year career.


