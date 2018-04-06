Radiation sterilisation firm expands

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service, a German leader in radiation sterilisation, is set to expand its activities in the UK and will promote its services for the first time at Health GB Manchester from 30 April to 2 May.

"The UK market for medical devices is the third largest in Europe and has a significant demand for high-quality sterilisation services," says Dr AndreasOstrowicki, the company¹s CEO.

BGS uses gamma- and eBeam-treatment for all applications where pathogenic germs can cause danger to human or animal health, or where micro-organisms might have a detrimental effect.

The company specialises in the reduction of contamination across a broad spectrum of products. These include medical devices, packaging for pharmaceutical products, equipment for biotechnological applications, raw materials, semiconductor production, cosmetics, consumer goods and pet food.

"We are offering British industry an all-round, flexible package starting at the development stage, advising in the selection of suitable materials for products and as well for packaging. Support for the optimum design of packaging schemes is another important factor for process stability and economics," Dr Ostrowicki explains. "This also includes the qualification, validation and related documentation of the sterilisation process required for the regulatory authorities."

BGS operates three radiation centres in Germany and has just commenced operation of a new, state-of-the-art gamma radiation facility at its Bruchsal site - with an annual capacity of up to 80,000 pallets for the European market.

BGS is a recognised expert in the application of radiation technology using accelerated electrons (eBeam) and gamma rays for sterilisation as well as optimising polymers by crosslinking.

The company was founded in 1981 and has pioneered many of the processes now regarded as standard in radiation processing. Sterilisation services are provided to the highest standards using Cobalt-60 as well as by accelerated electrons (eBeam).

Whilst eBeam has seen strong development for sterilising medical devices, gamma irradiation is still regarded as indispensable.

"People rely nowadays on products being free from pathogenic germs. For medical devices and in medical diagnostics, sterility is essential. But in many other production processes of modern industry, the sterility of raw materials, equipment and packaging is equally indispensible," concludes Dr Ostrowicki. "We are looking forward to introducing our new gamma radiation plant as well as launching our entire service portfolio to the UK market at Health GB."