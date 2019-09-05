Quartz bottom microplates

The Black Krystal UV quartz-bottomed microplate range from Porvair Sciences exhibit high optical transmission in the 185- to 1100 nm wavelength range, making them ideal for laboratories tasked with circular dichroism (CD) measurements.

Manufactured from ultra-pure grade black polystyrene, these plates exhibit very low autofluorescence and are resistant to solvents including alcohols, DMSO, and PBS which are widely used in CD spectroscopy. Precision engineered to deliver a high degree of planar flatness (±100 microns) across the optical surface of all wells enables imaging and ultra-sensitive CD measurement of proteins and other biological molecules through the base of these plates.

Offered in a choice of convenient ANSI/SLAS compliant 96- or 384-well formats, Black Krystal UV quartz-bottomed plates offer a major step forward for labs seeking to make high-throughput, sensitive CD measurements.

CD is a well-established technique for studying optical isomers and secondary structure such as alpha/double helix in biological molecules.