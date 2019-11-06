Quantitative assay apps launched

The new Quantitative Assay Apps from BioTek Instruments provide convenience and simplicity for researchers performing four commonly used detection-based applications: absorbance-based BCA, Bradford, Lowry protein assays, and fluorescence-based DNA assays.

These easy-to-use apps are powered through Gen5 data analysis software and are compatible with BioTek microplate readers equipped with the relevant detection mode, including the popular Cytation and Synergy multi-mode readers.

User-friendly features include pre-defined protocols with simple step-by-step setup, along with quick plate map definition and easy data export. After detection, the Quantitative Assay Apps perform automatic curve fitting as well as concentration normalisation and target volume calculations.