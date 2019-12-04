Putting the cleaning power of microbes to work

Bionetix International is an important player in this growing field of biotechnology, which uses microorganisms for everyday cleaning, waste maintenance, odor control, and a host of other applications that benefit users and the environment. It is easy to think of microbes as harmful organisms that spread disease. However, as in the case of penicillin, there are actually many non-pathogenic microorganisms that can be put to good use.is an important player in this growing field of biotechnology, which uses microorganisms for everyday cleaning, waste maintenance, odor control, and a host of other applications that benefit users and the environment.

Hygiea2400 is an excellent example of Bionetix’s multiple spore blend concentrates for formulating products with exceptional cleaning power and odor control. It contains “good” bacteria that biodegrade specific compounds such as grease, fats, oils, starches, proteins, and cellulose. Microorganisms in the product effectively use these substances for food, leaving behind simple carbon dioxide and water as non-hazardous byproducts.

Hygiea2400 can be used to formulate a range of products used for fabric care, drain maintenance, waste degradation in wastewater systems and tanks, and odour control in landfill sites.