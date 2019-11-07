AMS Bio has introduced human recombinant iMatrix Laminin 211 fragment for the purification and maintenance of cardiomyocytes in culture.

The Laminin family of glycoproteins are an integral part of the structural scaffolding in almost every tissue of an organism. They are secreted and incorporated into cell-associated extracellular matrices. Laminin is vital for the maintenance and survival of tissues. Defective Laminins can cause muscles to form improperly, leading to a form of muscular dystrophy, lethal skin blistering disease and defects of the kidney filter.

Laminin 211 is known to support the growth, survival and differentiation of a wide range of tissue-specific cell types, including cardiac cells, skeletal muscle cells and motor neurons. As one of the main isoforms present in adult muscle tissue, Laminin 211 is critical for cardiomyocyte function and heart muscle development.

Proven to support functional cardiomyocytes and skeletal muscle cells culture, the iMatrix Laminin-221 is a simple to use recombinant fragment that retains the full integrin-binding activity of Laminin-211.

The culture of iPSC derived heart and muscle cells under feed-free conditions requires the use of extracellular matrix proteins as an anchor to promote adherence and functionality. Laminin 211 fulfils this purpose through its binding of membrane bound integrin, and activation of intracellular signal cascades. The recombinant human iMatrix-211 is a high-quality matrix for basic research and drug development and toxicity studies with these critical cell types.