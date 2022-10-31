Prefillable vaccine syringe

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, has introduced a new glass prefillable syringe (PFS) that aims to set a new standard in performance for vaccine PFS with new and tightened specifications for processability, cosmetics, contamination and integrity.

The new BD Effivax glass prefillable syringe has been designed in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing.

“As biopharmaceutical companies continue to rapidly grow their vaccine pipelines, demand for PFS is accelerating across the globe – given their proven ability to facilitate faster administration, support dose sparing and reduce vaccine waste," said Eric Borin, president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. “The BD Effivax glass prefillable syringe supports this growth and will create needed efficiencies in end-to-end production.”

Approximately 70% of the top 100 biopharmaceutical companies rely on BD for supply of PFS. The new syringe will further help customers meet the stringent demands of today’s vaccine manufacturing through design enhancements focused on fill/finish and container reliability. Through improved quality specifications, BD Effivax is designed to reduce the risk of line stoppage and improve the total cost of ownership, manufacturing capacity and supply availability.