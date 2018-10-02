Precision temperature control

subscribe
 

2nd October 2018


The AirJet XR Sample Cooler from SP Scientific is designed to provide precision sample temperature control (-90°C to 100°C) for NMR, EPR and X-ray diffraction instruments using a mechanically refrigerated, temperature-controlled air stream. 

Unlike some systems that use expensive, expendable cryogens such as liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to control temperature, the AirJet XR requires only house-compressed air to control temperature. When dry air passes through the AirJet XR it is cooled by the mechanical refrigeration system and heat input is precisely regulated to control the temperature of the air stream.

This design approach creates outstanding temperature stability for NMR, EPR and XRD instruments of just ±0.1°C, improving the accuracy and repeatability of users' experiments. Long non-magnetic delivery lines allow positioning of the refrigeration system remotely from the sample area – a particularly important consideration for NMR applications.

Compact in design and affordably priced, the AirJet XR enables rapid transitions and precise control between -90°C and +100°C, for flows up to 2 SCFM (56 lpm). The flexible air stream delivery line permits easy and precise nozzle positioning to the user's experiment.  

Fully compliant with global standards, the AirJet XR may be controlled from a PC and includes a wealth of useful features including independent over-temperature and low-flow cut out circuits as well as data logging.


