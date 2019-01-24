Powtech preview for GEA

At the press preview of the Powtech trade show, GEA presented its know-how with a broad spectrum of technologies and solutions for processing solids and liquids for various industries and applications such as food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. Powtech provides GEA with an ideal platform for its innovative and cross-application approach to standard and special solutions in the plant and service sector. GEA's motto at its Powtech 2019 appearance is "Powerful change". Changes and developments are the heartbeat and drive of any growth. Without this, any further development is impossible. At the Powtech trade fair itself, the GEA stand will be located in Hall 3, Stand 3-231.

Rotary presses for all applications

GEA’s R-series rotary tablet presses allow for extremely short cleaning and format changeover times and the tool-free disassembly and reassembly of all removable parts. The R55 is a versatile industrial rotary press for a wide range of powder product processing applications.

The GEA SRS vibration sieve

The GEA SRS vibrating screen has been developed for milk and food applications that require hygienic processing to a high standard. It is available in closed and highly hygienic design, designed for continuous operation, has two vibration motors and can be equipped with different screen types and cleaning systems.

The NiSoX-Valve solution

After GEA had presented the homogenisation innovation NiSoX-Valve at Achema 2018, the results of the first field study will be available at the customer's premises in time for Powtech 2019. In the stress test of a real application, it was even possible to exceed the original laboratory results. The new NiSoX-Valve geometry optimises energy distribution during homogenisation, thereby reducing particle size and significantly improving the homogenisation effect.