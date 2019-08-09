Powerful liquid handler launched

Hamilton has launched the compact Microlab Prepautomated liquid handler as an ideal entry-level solution for those transitioning away from manual pipetting in 96- and 384-well microplates and other sample vessels. In addition to the standard configuration consisting of two independent pipetting channels, the Microlab Prep is available with a high-speed multi-probe head, as well as a configuration containing both pipetting technology types for the utmost in flexibility and speed. Each allows hands-free operation to enhance laboratory productivity and eliminate repetitive use injuries, and the Microlab Prep easily fits on a lab bench or in many biological safety cabinets for further assay flexibility.



As with Hamilton's larger automated systems, the Microlab Prep uses air displacement pipetting technology, which eliminates the risk of liquid induced contamination and reduces maintenance frequency compared to liquid displacement pipettors. High pipetting accuracy, precision, and consistency are ensured throughout the dynamic pipetting range of 0.5­1000 µL, without the potential for errors and variability that occur during manual pipetting. When used with Hamilton's wide range of pipette tips, patented Compressed O-Ring Expansion (CO-RE) technology creates a tight seal for superior measurement accuracy and precision without tip distortion or aerosol generation during tip pick-up and ejection. Optional CO-RE paddles provide automatic sample vessel transport around the Microlab Prep deck to optional peripherals, such as the Hamilton Heater Shaker. Additionally, a mounted camera detects and identifies labware to facilitate protocol programming and verify labware type and placement.



The intuitive touchscreen interface facilitates rapid recall of pre-programmed pipetting or maintenance protocols, and also enables users of any skill level to create, simulate, and save custom liquid handling protocols. The interface also displays pertinent information during pipetting protocol runs, including time remaining, current actions, and remaining steps.