Platform for ultrahigh-content imaging

Miltenyi Biotec has launched a new platform for fully automated, ultrahigh-content imaging: the MACSima Imaging Platform.



The new platform is the latest addition to the firm's imaging portfolio. The benchtop instrument performs a fully automated iterative fluorescent staining, imaging, and signal erasing process, using multiple fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies per cycle. A harmonised portfolio including the company's range of validated antibodies, e.g., REAfinity Recombinant Antibodies, specifically designed disposables, and the MACSima software ensure a failure-free automated process. Resulting image stacks can then be analysed on the fly, even when the iterative process is still running. Basic and biomedical research, specifically drug-target and biomarker discovery as well as deep phenotyping, will be the major fields of application. Based on an advanced technology, this platform enables the simultaneous analysis of an unprecedented number of markers in a single sample, even on a desired sample area. Various fixed sample types can be used as starting material.



“Using the MACSima Imaging Platform, it is now possible to stain and analyse hundreds of markers on a single sample, whereas so far, researchers were limited to only a few markers. Imagine a situation where you have only three pieces of a large puzzle. The new platform enables you to get all the missing pieces so you can understand the whole picture,” states Dr. Andreas Bosio, Head of Miltenyi Biotec´s Imaging Development Program.