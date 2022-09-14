Pipetting case study

MiRXES, a biotechnology company based in Singapore, is relying on a range of Integra pipetting systems to increase the speed and precision of its RT-qPCR workflows.

Adam Chiow, Senior Research Officer at MiRXES, explained: “We are using a proprietary RT-qPCR technology platform – ID3EAL – to identify new microRNA biomarkers and develop diagnostic kits for the early identification of cancer and infectious diseases. We therefore routinely perform RT-qPCR on microRNAs extracted from patient samples, and use the Voyager adjustable tip spacing pipette to effortlessly transfer samples between 96 and 384 well formats. The automatically adjustable channels of these pipettes fit our workflow perfectly.”

“We are also developing a new kit that will be able to determine the levels of different microRNAs in a person’s body. For this assay we load several samples into a 96-well column format, then we use the Assist Plus pipetting robot, together with the Voyager, to load the samples onto the assay plate in a protected environment. The Vialab pipette automation software allows us to program the SOP into the pipette, so the steps are carried out the same way every time. Automating the workflow in this way cuts down on manpower needed to run the assay, and ensures that the samples are loaded accurately and reproducibly. This removes the chance of human error affecting the PCR results. One person is able to complete the plate, seal it, and load it into the PCR machine in the same amount of time that it takes for the PCR machine to analyse a plate, making it an almost continuous process.”