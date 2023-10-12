Pharma vials portoflio expands

SGD Pharma has announced the latest expansion of its Sterinity range of ready-to-use (RTU) Type I moulded glass vials. The launch of additional sizes 10H ml and 20H ml in tray is advantageous to customers who will benefit from increased flexibility as a result of the extended portfolio.

Demand for high-value parenteral drugs has increased dramatically in recent years, placing more pressure on pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their time to market. SGD Pharma’s range of RTU Sterinity vials offer customers an efficient solution to the lengthy stages of vial-sterilisation and provides the flexibility they require to prioritise patient safety and distribute medicines significantly faster. Furthermore, by outsourcing the sterilisation proceess, the range reduces total cost of ownership (TCO).

This latest range extension is the result of customer requests for 10ml and 20ml high-quality sterile vial offerings for aseptic fill/finish of parenteral drugs. The full portfolio now includes sizes 10, 20, 50, 100ml ISO and 20, 25, 50 EasyLyo, giving customers access to high-quality solutions that have been adapted to suit a wide variety of applications and accommodate the needs of many customer markets, including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals and veterinary clinics.

Carole Grassi Mircich at SGD Pharma says: "We have a proven record of quickly addressing the evolving pharmaceutical packaging needs of our customers. Our Sterinity range extension comes at a time when global demand for parenteral drugs is at its peak. Our convenient new 10ml and 20ml ISO molded glass vials in tray, provide an optimal packaging solution for biologics and innovative treatments that require glass vials for parenteral use. We will continue to innovate and produce high-quality primary glass packaging for our customers and partners."