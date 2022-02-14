Pathogens detection kits launched

AMS Bio has announced the addition of several new products to its growing range of magnetic bead based nucleic acid extraction kits for pathogens detection.

The MagSi-NA Pathogens MSP (Multiple Sample Pooling) kit aims to set a new benchmark for automated isolation of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) from respiratory samples.

Sample pooling is useful in times of high testing and low infection prevalence where traditional sample screening methods are not cost-effective. This will be particularly effective in school and healthcare settings where periodic and comprehensive testing of large numbers of asymptomatic individuals is needed to ensure rapid detection and control of outbreaks. In ‘pooled testing’, samples from many patients are collected and pooled before viral RNA extraction and PCR testing. If pooled samples are determined to be negative, this eliminates the need to test patients individually. Transmission from patients in positive pools can then be prevented through isolation and re-testing. This will allow labs to process more samples while simultaneously reducing reagent costs and saving time.

Traditionally one of the main disadvantages in sample pooling has been the risk of false negative results due to dilution caused by classical sample pooling methods. The MagSi-NA Pathogens MSP kit overcomes this issue by using a non-dilutive technique to sequentially capture all viral RNA present in any of up to six samples, all in a single magnetic bead pellet. Rapid and complete recovery from each sequential sample is ensured by our unique very-high-strength magnetic bead technology. The result is a nearly 6-fold increase in sample throughput and savings of up to 80% on extraction and PCR reagent costs. This is achieved without any reduction in sensitivity or increase in false negative rates.

The new rQ MagSi-NA Pathogens kit provides an elegant solution for the automated isolation of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) from a wide range of samples using magnetic particle processors. The automation-ready kit, consisting of conveniently pre-filled deep-well plates, will also help labs increase throughput and allow for the preparation of up to 96 samples in less than 20 min. The pre-filled plates can be used directly in PurePrep 96, 32, 16 or KingFisher automated, nucleic acid purification systems for the extraction of pathogenic DNA and RNA to reduce hands-on time and minimises errors to achieve consistent and reproducible results.

In addition, the company has introduced a CE-IVD marked version of the existing popular Mag-Si NA pathogens kit. The new MagSi-DX Pathogens kit has been specifically validated for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic workflow and is ideal for labs requiring CE-IVD products for use in human diagnostics. CE-IVD marked versions of MagSi-NA Pathogens MSP and rQ MagSi-NA Pathogens are scheduled for release in the coming months.