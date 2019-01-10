Passive air samplers with radial design

Versatile radiello passive diffusive air samplers - now available from Restek - feature a unique 3D radial design that provides several performance advancements compared to standard 2D flat axial air samplers.

These samplers are a reliable, cost-effective alternative that offers both high sensitivity for low-level detection in short sampling periods (down to 15 min), as well as higher capacity so accurate results can be obtained over longer (30 day) sampling times. Because the radial design results in a higher rate of uptake and larger capacity, radiello air samplers are a versatile solution that allows labs to sample very efficiently for short durations or sample for longer periods without bias from analyte breakthrough or back diffusion.

These air samplers are available for a wide range of chemical classes, so the choice of sampling material can be tailored to specific applications. Ideal for labs supporting environmental monitoring, industrial hygiene and any other ambient (indoor/outdoor) air testing, radiello air samplers from Restek are recommended when a reliable source of versatile, high-performing, easy-to-use air samplers is required.