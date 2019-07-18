subscribe
 

Cell Imaging

Partnership to enhance pharma drug development

18th July 2019


Olympus and Cytosurge have announced their collaboration to significantly expand the awareness and availability of the FluidFM BOT – an advanced system for single cell manipulation and live cell imaging – in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

By pooling together each other’s competences and by listening to customers’ current and future needs, the partnership will make Cytosurge’s FluidFM BOT single cell manipulation system – with its integrated high-end imaging capabilities from Olympus – available to many more researchers looking for solutions for cell manipulation experiments such as single cell nano-injection, nano-extraction and cell isolation.

Collaborating also paves the way to accelerate common innovation in the fields of integrated next-generation single cell manipulation and live cell imaging tools. Olympus’ motorised, inverted IX83 microscope is already a significant contributor to the FluidFM BOT system. The new partnership not only serves as a catalyst for common innovation, but also as an accelerator for both Olympus and Cytosurge to penetrate the life science and pharma markets more rapidly.





