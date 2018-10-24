Particle characterisation software introduced

Testa Analytical Solutions has introduced a new version of its powerful Particle Solutions software suite that integrates characterisation of five different particle measurement technologies - DLS, SLS, phase analysis light scattering (PALS), micro-rheology and size exclusion chromatography in one package.

The new version of this popular software suite for NanoBrook series particle characterisation instruments includes a host of useful new features. These include laboratory information management system (LIMS) support, surface zeta potential measurement capability, multimodal size distribution refinement, health mode post-measurement analysis, and statistical process control.

Safeguarding the investment of existing users, measurements made with earlier versions of the software can be imported into Particle Solutions, and then analysed with the same powerful tools.

The NanoBrook family of instruments aims to set new standards for characterising proteins, nanoparticles and polymers with high performance particle sizing technologies including protein backscatter, zeta potential, or combinations including molecular weight determination of small polymers and proteins.