parallel reaction sampling

Asynt has introduced the DrySyn Octo Mini Conversion Kit to enable chemists to efficiently sample reactions performed using its DrySyn Octo eight-position parallel synthesiser.

The DrySyn Octo is a compact, entry-level parallel synthesiser for chemists wishing to conduct synthetic reactions under an inert atmosphere with temperature control and powerful magnetic stirring. The new Mini Conversion Kit lets users quickly adapt a standard unit for use with shorter length reaction tubes, enabling faster reaction sampling with disposable needles.

Therefore, using the conversion kit, a standard DrySyn Octo can provide a simple solution for both sampling and reflux applications.