General Lab Products

Parallel reaction sampling

28th November 2018


Asynt has introduced the DrySyn Octo Mini Conversion Kit to enable chemists to efficiently sample reactions performed using its DrySyn Octo eight-position parallel synthesiser.

The DrySyn Octo is a compact, entry-level parallel synthesiser for chemists wishing to conduct synthetic reactions under an inert atmosphere with temperature control and powerful magnetic stirring. The new Mini Conversion Kit lets users quickly adapt a standard unit for use with shorter length reaction tubes, enabling faster reaction sampling with disposable needles.

Therefore, using the conversion kit, a standard DrySyn Octo can provide a simple solution for both sampling and reflux applications.


