Packaging and processing showcase

Jenton International will be showing a wide range of packaging and processing equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, beverage, medical device and cosmetic industries at PPMA Total 2019. The company will be highlighting its well proven Bandit table top heatsealing banding machines with the latest large arch systems on display along with samples of products banded with printed materials. Jenton Ariana will be showcasing its convergers, suitable for thermoformed and other conveyorised packs, inline seal testers for MAP/CAP packs and trays, pad placing systems and stackers for multipacks. The JenAct GRU-V and UV-Torpedo sanitisation systems for reducing air and surface pathogens in a food production environment and Jenton Dimaco's on and off-line label and data verification systems will be featured. In response to demand for packaging weight to be reduced whilst maintaining shelf life and performance, a new Jenton Packaging Emplex continuous bag and pouch sealer with vacuum and gas flush will also be included.



Jenton has been supplying paper and film banding machines since the 1970s, with the increasing demand from retailers for easier shelf loading, sleeved multipacks and tamper evidence creating new opportunities. The Jenton Bandits are fast, tabletop heat sealing banding machines. A compact design makes it easily portable whilst offering banding solutions for smaller and individual products such as medication and food. They are available in a range of arch sizes from 180mm up to 500mm.



Jenton Packaging's Emplex continuous band sealers offer speed, seal integrity and versatility. Suitable for both hand-fed and conveyorised products and developed for the medical industry, Emplex band sealers provide fast, precise and strong seals. The Emplex MPS 7103 & 7503 heavy duty, high speed vacuum band sealers are equipped with vacuum and or nitrogen gas flush system. Both machines create high quality, moisture proof, oxygen free packages and are ideal for customers who require more than five bags a minute.



The JenAct GRU-V is a wall-mounted UV air purifier that is designed to kill 99.99% of airborne micro-organisms and viruses preventing contamination caused by untreated airflow. The system produces no harmful particles, odours or chemicals. It is made from high grade materials with shatter-proof bulbs and ideal for food production environments.