Package improves biobank workflow

A new package is available from Ziath, designed for smaller biobanks and biorepositories, that contains everything needed to start up and maintain enhanced sample integrity, tracking and audit trail

The BB package combines top-quality 2D coded sample storage tubes, a high-performance 2D barcoded tube scanner and a semi-automated tube selector that makes picking individual tubes very easy, all at an affordable price.

Also included with this package is easy-to-use Ziath sample management software which allows users to organise their sample inventory, making setting up a biobank or biorepository very straightforward. This software can generate "picking lists" of tubes that you require for further work which can be sent directly to the Mohawk tube selector.

If users are not sure which racks contain the tubes of interest, this is not a problem. Using the Mirage 2D barcoded tube scanner they can quickly identify all the tubes in a rack and the Mohawk software will then flag any that should be picked. Once all the required tubes are assembled in a "daughter" rack, using the Mohawk and Mirage together the user can verify them and update their new locations in the sample management software. Users need never lose track of a tube in their store and can have confidence that the right samples have been shared with colleagues and collaborators. The sample management software even allows them to create external locations, so that they know exactly where all your samples are.

Combining Ziath's Mohawk, Mirage and Samples sample management software with fully traceable Data Matrix 2D bar coded tubes the BB package offers peace of mind, improved workflow and simplified sample tracking.