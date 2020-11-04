Optimising lab workflows

Sakura Finetek Europe has launched its latest innovation Tissue-Tek SmartConnect. An automated transfer system that creates a continuous flow between the SMART solutions Tissue-Tek Xpress x120 Rapid Tissue Processor and Tissue-Tek AutoTEC a120 Automated Embedding System.

This new SMART solution enables a laboratory to optimise its workflow and work more efficiently, eliminating repetitive and unnecessary manual work. Hence laboratory technicians can focus more on what matters most: taking care of the best possible patient journey.

Tissue-Tek SmartConnect is the first Sakura Finetek Europe launch from the firm's European research & development department. "Our team has done an outstanding job by creating this complex robotic solution in just two years. We created a fully automated process, starting with grossed tissues as input up to embedded blocks as output," says Andries Dragt, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development and founder of the idea. "This solution is a unique step towards future-proof pathology and enables lab technician to spend more of their valuable time on what really matters," he adds.

In the coming months, the first histology laboratory will be equipped with Tissue-Tek SmartConnect to show its value and support the lab technicians in the workplace. This step is in line with our promise to empower pathology professionals to deliver accurate and fast diagnoses to optimise treatment success," Chris Koeman, President of Sakura Finetek European states. "The patient drives this promise. Because when it comes to diagnosing cancer, there is no time to wait. We truly believe we can make more valuable differences for patients in the future, and that drives us to put all our effort into bringing more worthy innovations to the market."