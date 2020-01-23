Optimised GPC/SEC instruments

Testa Analytical Solutions, a leading developer of high-performance GPC/SEC instruments and detectors for polymer characterisation, will showcase its OEM design and manufacture capabilities at Analytica 2020.

Backed by decades of experience, Testa Analytical has created, for a growing number of leading international laboratory and process instrument companies, fully optimised high-performance GPC/SEC detectors, GPC/SEC pumps, accessories and software products customisable to meet their exact needs.

Visitors to Analytica Booth A2-429 will be able to meet the firm's team of knowledgeable technical and engineering staff to discuss specific product development needs and to learn how they can provide seamless integration of their proprietary technology into an existing or new product.

Also on display will be a full range of scientific instruments that use scattered light to measure zeta potential, particle size and molecular weight.