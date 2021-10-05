Opportunity for young scientists

Shimadzu is inviting young scientists from all over Europe for the seventh time to apply for laboratory bench space for their own research work as part of the lab4you student programme. In the "Shimadzu Laboratory World" at the European headquarters in Duisburg, Germany, they have the opportunity to pursue their creative research approaches and use state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to produce results. The latest analytical equipment from HPLC/UHPLC, SFC and GC as well as mass spectrometry, MALDI, spectroscopy (UV, IR, FTIR, ICP) and materials testing technology are available on 1,500 square metres, ensuring the best analytical results.

"The spacious laboratory environment with its high-quality systems ideally supports young scientists in advancing their research approaches and innovations," says Björn-Thoralf Erxleben, Head of the Shimadzu European Innovation Center. "Topics explored in the lab4you programme range from new UHPLC MS-MS methods for battery research, metabolites of drugs in plants, or the fracture and fatigue behaviour of carbon fibre-reinforced plastics, to the development of new methods for therapeutic drug monitoring." Young scientists from Austria, Italy, Poland and Germany, who are at the beginning of their careers and professional development, have advanced their research here.

The lab4you programme is affiliated with the Shimadzu European Innovation Center. It brings together business and academia and works with universities across Europe to develop new analytics solutions for tomorrow, that is, new methods, instruments, techniques and software solutions.

Interested scientists can apply by October 31, 2021 at www.shimadzu.eu/lab4you with a short abstract of their research work in English. Laboratory space will be available for the duration of the research project. Requirements for participation in the lab4you programme are a degree in the natural sciences, an inspiring research topic and prior knowledge of analytical technology. The program is aimed at master's and doctoral students as well as post-docs from all scientific fields in which analytical instrumentation or materials testing technology play a role. An internal jury will select the successful applicant.

