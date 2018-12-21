subscribe
 

Analytical Techniques

Online tool speeds up selection process

21st December 2018


Restek has added new functionality to its online reference standards – Search, Select, and Custom Request.

More than 1/3 of the ampuls that leave Restek’s facility are custom-ordered reference standards. However, the company is actually able to satisfy many of the custom requests it receives using off-the-shelf catalog products—with less waiting and lower cost.

This new tool will help users immediately determine whether a catalog reference standard will suit their needs. If so, a click will add it to their order or quote; if not, simply proceed through the form to request a custom reference standard for some or all of the compounds of interest.


Tags: 
Restek


Related Stories: 
New pesticide residue standards
LC accessories launched
Microseal septa now available for SPME Arrow
New UHPLC guard cartridges
New formulation for determining food contaminants

 

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close