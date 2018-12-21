Online tool speeds up selection process

Restek has added new functionality to its online reference standards – Search, Select, and Custom Request.

More than 1/3 of the ampuls that leave Restek’s facility are custom-ordered reference standards. However, the company is actually able to satisfy many of the custom requests it receives using off-the-shelf catalog products—with less waiting and lower cost.

This new tool will help users immediately determine whether a catalog reference standard will suit their needs. If so, a click will add it to their order or quote; if not, simply proceed through the form to request a custom reference standard for some or all of the compounds of interest.