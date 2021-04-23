Online TOC analyser

Shimadzu has released the TOC-1000e, the first analyser in the eTOC series designed for pure water applications. The series’ main focus is on miniaturisation, high sensitivity and a mercury-free oxidation technique. The TOC-1000e system has the company's smallest and lightest cabinet and provides high-sensitivity detection, making it ideal for fields requiring high-purity water applications. This covers manufacturing, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverages, chemistry and precision equipment.



Total organic carbon (TOC) analysers are used to rapidly quantify organic substances in water, allowing decisive process intervention. Among many fields of application, they are used mainly for water quality control and environmental investigations. Shimadzu’s TOC analysers are well-suited to laboratory and online analysis of environmental and waste water. The eTOC series will be Shimadzu’s first on-line TOC analyser designed especially for pure water measurements.



The TOC-1000e provides enhanced robustness in the ultra-low measurement range. With its small footprint of less than A4 size, it can be installed flexibly – either as table-top, wall-mounted or pole-mounted.



Conventional TOC analysers for pure water use mercury UV lamps as the light source within the instrument. To provide a more environmental-friendly alternative, the eTOC series uses an excimer (short for ‘excited dimer’) lamp rather than a mercury lamp.



The “Active-Path” flow line design maximises lamp power by integrating the sample flow channel and the light source. This minimises sample residue in the flow channel and eliminates interfering air layers, so high sensitivity is maintained over long-term use. This new design also contributes to making the eTOC series instruments small and light.

eTOC’s highly sensitive UV oxidation-conductivity method for ultra-pure water monitoring is compliant with regulatory requirements such as the United States (USP) and the European Pharmacopeia (EP). Inbuilt security functions including user authentication and audit trail, support compliance with regulations such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11. The LabSolutions software platform provides integrated management of the measurement data together with data and electronic signature functions (ER/ES) from laboratory TOC analyzers and other analytical instruments.