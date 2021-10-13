Onco-chip 3D microfluidic plate

AMS Bio has supplied custom chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T products to the University of Strathclyde (UoS) in Glasgow, UK, and ScreenIn3D, allowing them to perform novel immune-oncology assays in 3D microfluidic cancer models.

CAR-T cells are genetically modified T-cells used to find and kill cancer cells by targeting specific cancer-associated proteins, or antigens. CAR-T cell therapy is highly effective against haematological malignancies, but faces challenges in solid tumours due to the immunosuppressive effects of the tumour microenvironment. Often, combination therapies, such chemotherapy and checkpoint blockage, are used with CAR-T to improve efficacy.

To investigate CAR-T efficacy, their off-target cytotoxicity and synergistic effects when used in combination assays, UoS and ScreenIn3D researchers developed novel miniaturised screening assays that use very small amounts of CAR-T cells in 3D complex in vitro models of solid tumours on a chip.

AMS Bio offers a custom service that enables researchers to take advantage of the astonishing clinical breakthroughs achieved with CAR-T cells in various haematological malignancies. Drawing upon its expertise in monoclonal antibody development (rabbit and mouse), the firm can help design, plan and execute a CAR-T study, whether in the preclinical, clinical or proof of concept stage.