Novel protein analysis instrument

Fluidic Analytics has launched a new innovation at PEGS Europe Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (18-22 November 2019 – Lisbon, Portugal) on stand 233. The new Fluidity One-W is set to improve protein interaction analysis, with the ability to accurately assess on-target protein interactions in solution, even in complex backgrounds.

Advancing the field of comprehensive protein analysis, this new device can analyse protein interactions in crude biological backgrounds - such as cell lysates or blood plasma - using a simple set-up that saves valuable research time. The Fluidity One-W can be used to confidently collect accurate and reliable protein interaction data thanks to the company’s microfluidic diffusional sizing (MDS) technology. It can deliver both binding affinities and highly sought-after stoichiometry information from a single experiment, while also providing vital information about how the size of the protein changes during binding. This combination of information can help scientists determine how strongly proteins are binding, how many protein molecules are binding at a time and whether the protein is binding to its target or to something unexpected. The need for better ways to understand protein interactions was highlighted in a recent study in the journal Science Translational Medicine, which showed that ten anti-cancer drugs currently in clinical trials do not interact with their targets in the way that clinicians thought they did.

Andrew Lynn, CEO of Fluidic Analytics commented, “Understanding protein interactions is vital for life-science research. We are delighted to provide scientists with new capabilities to investigate a range of challenging protein interactions that couldn’t be accurately studied before. This includes interactions involving some of the least characterised, but most interesting, potential drug targets such as membrane proteins and intrinsically disordered proteins. We believe that our technology will facilitate significant advancements in human health; from understanding target proteins for research purposes to furthering drug discovery and even, in the future, impacting healthcare directly.”



Early adopters from leading research laboratories are already benefitting from the Fluidity One-W’s capabilities for protein analysis, uncovering new information on proteins that could not easily be studied before. Maria Andreasen, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedicine, University of Aarhus commented, “I’m excited to include the Fluidity One-W and MDS technology in our lab, where we will use it in our research into protein aggregation in bacterial biofilms. Having a technique which is quick and easy to use but allows us to gain deep insights into protein interactions will really push our research forward.”