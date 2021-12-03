Non-invasive sample collection

MolGen is offering a new way of patient sample collection via a non-invasive method. Instead of collecting samples via nasopharyngeal and throat swabs, it’s now possible to collect high quality patient samples via a saliva collection tube.

The tube has an extra wide opening that makes it easy for saliva to enter the tube. Furthermore, the tube contains MolGen’s optimised virus transport medium and lysisbuffer, combining the safe transfer of the virus and breaking down mucus-like substances in the sample.

The blue colour of the media serves a safety and quality purpose, making spillage and pipetting of the sample better visible. Another benefit of the media in saliva collection tube is that samples stay stable for 72+ hours after sampling. And all this without the need for an unpleasant swab.