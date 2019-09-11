Non-invasive analysis

Analytik has launched a range of benchtop Time-Domain Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (TD-NMR) systems.

Applications that yield valuable data using TD-NMR include solid fat content and oil seed analysis in the food industry, obesity research and MRI contrast agents in the medical/pharmaceutical industry and a growing number of measurements in the chemical and polymer sectors.

The Minispec MQ Series offers a comprehensive range of measurement frequencies in a benchtop TD-NMR system. With frequency options ranging from 7.5MHz for samples with large diameters, through to the MQ60 with 60MHz operating frequency, an optimised Minispec MQ system is available for most low-resolution NMR applications. Combining proven TD-NMR technology with fast magnet warm-up and precise digital temperature regulation the Minispec MQ delivers high stability and performance and zero maintenance benefits. If the user's analytical challenges change, a wide range of upgrade features, like tool-free exchangeable probes, variable temperature NMR probes and pulsed field gradient systems safeguard their initial investment.

In addition to the versatile Minispec MQ, a growing range of application optimised Minispec TD-NMR systems are also available. Examination of living mice, rats and small animals using Minispec LF series TD-NMR systems has set a new standard for longitudinal studies that aim to study changes in fat tissue, lean tissue and free fluid composition over time. The instrument is proven to provide fast, non-invasive measurements with reduced animal stress.

The Minispec MQ-one series of TD-NMR analysers have been developed to provide off the shelf solutions for a growing range of routine quality control applications including: Solid Fat Content analysis (SFC), oil seed analysis, Spin Finish analysis and polymer analysis. These dedicated applications analysers are simple to installation (operational within 30 seconds), have easy-to-use traceable, multi-language software and come with calibration transfer standards.