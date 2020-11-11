NMR spectrometer for National Research Facility

Bruker has announced that its 1GHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer has been delivered to the UK’s National Research Facility for high-field solid-state NMR at the University of Warwick.

Part of a national drive to further advance the UK’s life science and materials science research capabilities, the high-field, solid-state NMR spectrometer will accelerate scientific development on a significant scale. This move follows a successful grant application to a call by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in partnership with the Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC), the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

Professor Steven Brown, Director of the National Research Facility for High-Field Solid-State NMR, who is renowned for his work in the development of advanced solid-state NMR techniques, comments, “NMR is a very powerful technology that has driven scientific advances in a diverse range of applications. As a national facility we welcome researchers from UK universities to further their understanding of physical sciences, including pharmaceutical formulation and drug delivery, and energy and materials science, as well as life sciences, such as protein interactions and plant biomass.