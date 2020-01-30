Next generation phospholipid removal microplate

Porvair Sciences has launched Microluteä PLR - a new product for phospholipid removal. The 96-well microplate provides effective removal (>99%) of phospholipids and proteins with higher levels of reproducibility from plasma and serum samples while maintaining maximum recovery of target analytes.

Phospholipid-based matrix effects are a major source of variability and inaccuracy in bioanalytical mass spectrometry (MS) analysis. Popular sample preparation techniques like protein precipitation, dilute and shoot or liquid-liquid extraction methods do not completely remove phospholipids. Microlute PLR ensures minimal enhancement or suppression of analyte response by truly eliminating the source of matrix effects and not just masking the problem.

This phospholipid removal technology differs from conventional methods. Instead of a loose-filled base product, Microlute PLR is composed of a solid interconnected network of evenly distributed pores that allow biological fluids to flow smoothly and consistently throughout the active media. This feature overcomes common channelling and breakthrough issues by enhancing the flow of samples throughout the filter, thereby maximising the recovery of analytes with excellent reproducibility and improving the overall performance of phospholipid removal.

Microlute PLR microplates enable users to increase the sensitivity and integrity of their UHPLC/HPLC methods.