Next-gen filling machine

ACG, the India headquartered supplier of integrated pharmaceutical solutions, will show its next generation capsule filling machine, the AF330, at CPHI and PMEC India 2023.



The capsule filling machine was developed in ACG’s German R&D facility and aims to reduce maintenance costs and minimise unplanned downtime.

The machine has a Human Machine Interface (HMI), and, according to the company, eliminates risk of errors during setup, prioritising safety and fosting a secure operational environment. The accelerated machine setup has shorter downtimes and improved yields, leading to enhanced productivity. As an internet of things-enabled system, the AF330 also facilitates tracking and online monitoring, enabling comprehensive machine health checks.



Karan Singh, Managing Director at ACG, said: “We aim to help manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry, and the AF330’s design ensures efficiency, minimal maintenance and speed thereby optimising performance for manufacturers.”



ACG will be exhibiting on stand RH.A01 in the Registration Hall.