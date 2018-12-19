New Wnt products added to range

AMS Bio has expanded its range of Wingless/Integrated (Wnt) recombinant proteins, stable reporter cell lines, antibodies and ELISA kits to assist researchers in the fields of developmental biology and oncology.

The Wnt family of cysteine-rich secreted polypeptides comprise more than 16 mammalian family members involved in several important cell functions such as cell cell-cell communication, proliferation, migration, polarity, survival and self-renewal. In addition, the Wnt3a signal plays an important role in the ability of organoids to expand. Additionally, loss of activation of Wnt expression is associated with alteration of cell fate, morphogenesis and mitogenesis.

AMS Bio offers a comprehensive range of Wnt human and mouse recombinant proteins in high (85-90%) and low (75%) purity. These human recombinant proteins are purified from HEK293 cells while the mouse proteins are expressed in CHO cells. Both are highly suitable for various cell-based assays and treatments. Recombinant Wnt proteins are now also available with a new Wnt stabiliser that can significantly extend the activity of this protein, extending half-life of Wnt3a in serum-free medium to about 24-30 hours (in contrast to half-life of around two hours without stabiliser).

High purity HEK293, HCT-116 or SW480 Wnt reporter cell lines are available, all of which have matching controls and can also be ordered as a package in pairs. These stable cell lines have shown particular utility in applications including evaluation of Wnt protein bioactivity or stability and screening of anti-Wnt compounds, antibodies, signal enhancers and to monitor the activity of ß-catenin-based Wnt signal transduction pathway.

For detection of several different Wnt proteins, the company offers several sensitive and easy-to-use human and mouse ELISA assay kits. It also offers a range of polyclonal Wnt antibodies produced in-vivo, suitable for ELISA, IHC and Lateral Flow applications.