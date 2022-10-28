New virus-based tools

AMS Bio has added a new range of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) to its suite of virus-based tools for cell engineering and the study of viral infection.

VSV is an enveloped, negative-stranded RNA virus with a simple structure. Its ability to infect a wide range of mammalian cell types has made it a valuable tool to study virus entry, replication, and assembly. A key advantage of the VSV model is that it undergoes only one round of replication. Consequently, it is safe to use and requires only a biosafety level 2 facility.

VSV vectors offer a robust model of viral infection that can be efficiently pseudo typed with envelope glycoproteins derived from heterologous viruses, making them highly suitable for studying the entry mechanisms of such high-risk viruses.

Drawing upon proprietary technologies and reagents, recombinant VSV vectors from AMS Bio benefit from advanced production protocols that deliver results in terms in terms of titer, purity, viability and consistency.

Recombinant VSV vectors are the viral product of choice for a growing variety of applications including studying mechanisms of viral entry into host cells, identification of cellular receptors used by viruses for cell entry, screening of viral entry inhibitors and vaccine development research.