New veterinary LIMS case study

Autoscribe Informatics has just released a new case study in conjunction with the Irish Equine Centre (IEC) who have replaced their legacy Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) with Matrix Gemini. This has not only improved laboratory workflows and introduced efficiencies, but also allows laboratory data to be used in combination with other data sources for real time business analysis.

The Irish Equine Centre, based in Dublin, Eire, is a leader in equine and other animal diagnostic services. It serves over 600 veterinary practices across Ireland and overseas, A renowned international research facility, it is one of just three OIE (the world organization for animal health) reference laboratories for equine influenza in the world.

The case study shows why a new approach to LIMS was required. None of the data held in the legacy LIMS could be accessed for use elsewhere as part of an integrated view, which was essential for business intelligence requirements. In addition, only about 40% of the laboratory testing data was being held in the LIMS – the rest resided in a mixture of Word and Excel files, data that was also difficult to access..

Although the project was demanding, the configurable approach provided by Matrix Gemini allowed the Autoscribe configuration team to meet all of IEC’s requirements. Since fast turnround times are essential to the efficient management of equine health, the LIMS was configured to streamline laboratory workflows.

“The IEC solution is the latest in a string of veterinary LIMS that we have installed around the world including the UK, Qatar and Australia,” commented Tim Daniels, Marketing Manager at Autoscribe Informatics. “Matrix is now the main core laboratory application for the IEC and acts as a customer relationship management (CRM) system, managing clients from a laboratory point of view. Their laboratory instruments are integrated directly into Matrix, allowing faster result data input and eliminating transcription errors.”

The case study can be downloaded here