New urine sample collection cup

The new PeeCanter, from Alpha Laboratories, is a discreet and handy pop-up urine collection cup that is ideal for use in diagnostic and home testing kits. The compact design is supplied flat-packed, which reduces postal costs and storage space.

The PeeCanter is simple and quick to assemble: simply press with finger and thumb in the marked areas and the 3D cup locks into position. The wide aperture makes it easier to collect the sample, reducing spillages, and the square design of the cup provides a natural and accurate pouring spout for decanting into the final urine storage or transport container.

The design eliminates the risk of crushing or cracking during the delivery and collection process, thus increasing the potential for return of a usable sample.

The new collection device is manufactured from card lined with a waterproof plastic sleeve. It measures 50 x 50 x 120mm (w x d x h) in its fully opened 3D shape, and the maximum fill capacity is 200ml.