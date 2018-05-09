subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

HPLC/UHPLC

New UHPLC guard cartridges

9th May 2018


Restek has released EXP UHPLC guard column cartridges made specifically for its Raptor 1.8 μm columns.

These new guards provide extreme protection from particulates and matrix contamination, extend the lifetime of already long-lasting Raptor columns and are proven to withstand the same UHPLC pressures as their analytical column counterparts.

UltraShield filters are available for filtering out particulates, minimising extra column volume, and maximising sample throughput when using SPE, SLE, or other extensive sample preparations - but new Raptor EXP UHPLC guard column cartridges are an especially valuable alternative when using dilute-and-shoot or other minimal sample preparation techniques.


Tags: 
Restek
Raptor


Related Stories: 
New formulation for determining food contaminants
Faster sample analysis
New residual solvents standards
Rapid perfluorinated alkyl acid analysis
Accuracy in air testing


Subscribe

Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close