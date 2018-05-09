New UHPLC guard cartridges

Restek has released EXP UHPLC guard column cartridges made specifically for its Raptor 1.8 μm columns.

These new guards provide extreme protection from particulates and matrix contamination, extend the lifetime of already long-lasting Raptor columns and are proven to withstand the same UHPLC pressures as their analytical column counterparts.

UltraShield filters are available for filtering out particulates, minimising extra column volume, and maximising sample throughput when using SPE, SLE, or other extensive sample preparations - but new Raptor EXP UHPLC guard column cartridges are an especially valuable alternative when using dilute-and-shoot or other minimal sample preparation techniques.