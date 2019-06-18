New touch monitoring system

Hygiena, a company specialising in rapid microbial detection, monitoring and identification solutions, has introduced the new EnSure Touch Monitoring System. The EnSure Touch is a next-generation monitoring system that collects, analyses and reports data from multiple quality tests such as ATP, microorganisms, and enzymes, providing necessary data for audit and risk management.

The new system features the superior chemistry, sensitivity and reliability enjoyed by Hygiena customers and incorporates innovative design and functionality upgrades including:

Responsive 5in shatter-proof touchscreen that works while wearing gloves.

Re-designed user interface that functions like a smartphone and configures to fit any facility or network of facilities.

Wi-Fi capabilities and wireless sync technology for secure data transfer to new cloud-based software.

Collection and storage of important testing data such as room number, line name, cleaner used, and more.

Training remote teams with built-in screen sharing technology.

"We are excited about introducing the next generation of convenient, accurate testing for possible contamination," said Steven Nason, CEO of Hygiena. "The EnSure Touch is the result of new, advanced research and engineering, and incorporates the superior chemistry and ability of our previous instruments with today¹s data management and hand-held technology."