New tools for Covid research

AMS Bio has introduced a collection of mutated SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and recombinant antigens for the new virus variants - B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. These reagents can be used by researchers to evaluate the efficacy of the antibodies and identify targets for development of improved therapeutic drugs and vaccines.

Emerging in the latter part of 2020, multiple new SARS-CoV-2 variants are now circulating globally. Most notably in the UK, a new variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 (known as B.1.1.7) emerged with an unusually large number of mutations. This variant has since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada. In South Africa, another variant of SARS-CoV-2 (known as B.1.351) emerged independently of the B.1.1.7 lineage. This variant shares some mutations with the B.1.1.7 lineage. Cases attributed to this variant have now been detected outside of South Africa.

While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutation leading to the emergence of new variants, analysis has shown that these new SARS-CoV-2 variants are significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, and may pose a challenge to current generation COVID-19 vaccines.

The new collection of mutant spike proteins and antigens for SARS-CoV-2 variant research are supplied highly purified as verified by SDS-PAGE data. New products for B.1.1.7 research include mutated SARS-CoV-2 S protein, S1 protein, S1 protein NTD, S1 protein RBD and nucleocapsid protein. For research into the South African variant (B.1.351) - mutated SARS-CoV-2 S protein, S1 protein, S1 protein NTD and S1 protein RBD are available.