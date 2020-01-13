New tables for pharma sector

Teknomek, the hygienic furniture specialist, has launched a new premium table range for the pharma sector using Trespa TopLab Base tops. The freestanding tables are the first on the market to combine a 304-grade stainless steel base with the popular Trespa TopLab surfaces. The antimicrobial properties of the tables, combined with excellent chemical resistance and durability, make them an ideal option for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Sue Springett, commercial manager at Teknomek, says: “We’re justifiably proud of the reputation our craftmanship has gained over the past 30 years. Consequently, we’re very particular about which third parties we align our products to. We had no qualms in working with Trespa and the new tables will meet the needs of the most discerning customers.

“The new range offers the best of both worlds; 304 grade stainless steel is naturally anti-microbial and Trespa TopLab’s High Pressure Laminate (HPL) offers exceptionally smooth and biologically clean surface properties. It’s a meeting of quality with quality.”



Trespa employs Electron Beam Curing, a non-thermal curing method using high-energy electrons at a controlled rate to cure its Toplab surfaces. This results in a closed surface that limits micropores that can harbour bacteria and offers a 99.9% reduction in microbes within 24 hours of contact. It offers a RA count rivalling electropolished stainless steel - but at a much more cost-effective price point.



The TopLab surfaces are scratch and impact resistant, and their dense molecular coating makes them almost impervious to temperature, UV radiation and humidity. They are robust enough to manage mechanical, thermal and chemical sterilisation processes, including the most aggressive cleaning products. The tables are resistant to dry heats of up to 160°C/320°F and wet heats of up to 100°C/212°F.



As well as being tough, the surfaces combine with Teknomek’s hygienic design, which makes the tables quick and easy to clean. This offers greater access beneath and around the unit thanks to an additional 300mm ground clearance. Customers can also opt for a diamond rear rail to remove potential dirt traps, or a Trespa TopLab Base undershelf.



Sue Springett comments: “Trespa tops are available with other (mild) stainless steel bases. However, our intelligent, hygienic thinking makes for a much more considered solution for the pharma sector as compliance is a core consideration. The coming together of Teknomek and Trespa fulfils a particular need within this market and we plan to grow the range over the next 12 months.



“It’s so important to coordinate specialist furniture to hygiene culture as a mismatch will reduce the lifespan of a piece of furniture. To put it more bluntly, you wouldn’t put bargain basement tyres on a supercar.”



The freestanding Trespa TopLab Base tables are 900mm high, with depths of 600mm or 750mm depths and widths of 600mm, 900mm or 1200mm. All are available with 304 grade stainless steel castors or non-marking rubber based adjustable feet. Upstands are available for each and bespoke options are available on request.