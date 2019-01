Biotech Fluidics' latest addition to the Degasi standalone series is the Degasi Plus.

It can be equipped for a wide range of applications, depending on what kind of performance is needed.

The Plus is a further development of degassers such as the Classic, GPC, Micro and Semi-prep.

Amongst the benefits are a much smaller footprint (L:230 mm, W:56 mm, H:107 mm) and weight (six-channel version: 1.5kg), as well as a new vacuum pump using a smart board.